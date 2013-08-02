Rotary Club of Goleta Honors San Marcos Interact Students

President Mike Pitts of the Rotary Club of Goleta and new generations chair Jay Wright recently honored three students representing the Rotary Interact Club from San Marcos High School.

Krista Bowdle, Laurel Meade and Rachael Fay enthusiastically shared their club's projects and activities at school and in the community with enthusiasm, and personalized by their own stories of what it means to be involved in the Rotary Interact Club and experiences in the Rotary RYLA Camp, which is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards programs.

Helping young people be the best they can be is one of Rotary's goals. If you would like your high school student to become more aware of the rewards of helping other and making this a better world, contact Wright at [email protected] or membership chair Davie Dart at [email protected].

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for their dinner meetings. The public is welcome to visit meetings to learn about Rotary International and the different ways members, men and women from all walks of life, become more involved locally and internationally.

Please contact Dart or Pitts at [email protected] for more information.

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook. Follow the Rotary Club of Goleta on Twitter: @GoletaRotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.