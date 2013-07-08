Rotary Club of Goleta Member Brian Rocha Embarks on Global Journey

The Rotary Club of Goleta is getting international recognition from one of its younger members, Brian Rocha.

Rocha is a UCSB graduate, and he managed within the restaurant industry in Santa Barbara for several years before starting his own consulting business, CommOut Media, in 2010.

Quickly after joining the Rotary Club of Goleta, Rocha became very active within the club by joining its International and PR committees. He also serves on the PR Committee for its District 5240, which governs 74 Rotary clubs and has more than 3,600 members around California’s Central Coast.

Rocha really embodies Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” and he exemplifies this further through his club, district, local community and international service contribution.

He is now partaking on a global journey for Rotary International while representing the Rotary Club of Goleta and District 5240. Rocha will be helping and highlighting Rotary clubs and humanitarian projects around the world while sharing his journey through online media. Accompanying this article is a highlight video explaining his journey for Rotary.

By leveraging technology, Rocha not only shares his journey through online media but also stays closely connected to his club through email, attends club meetings via Skype and helps host monthly webinars for its district. He just attended Rotary International’s 104th Annual Convention in Lisbon, Portugal.

Rocha will be staying in Portugal for the summer and then will continue his Rotary International trip around the world. Stay updated and follow his travels on the Rotary Club of Goleta’s Facebook page and Rocha’s travel blog. His anticipated return to Santa Barbara is late January 2014.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. If you would like to become more involved in your community and meet some really nice men and women, we invite you to visit our bimonthly meetings to enjoy camaraderie, good food and interesting meetings. For more information, email Michael Pitts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair David Dart .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.