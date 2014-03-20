Members of Goleta Rotary, Santa Barbara Rotaract Clubs Join ‘Women in Rotary’ Celebration

Rotary International District 5240 celebrated "Women in Rotary" last Saturday.

The history of women in Rotary has been growing since May 1987, when the highest court in the United States handed down a decision that allowed women to become members of Rotary International.

Professional women throughout the world have contributed their skills, strength and energy in projects helping to make this a better world.

Three members of the Rotary Club of Goleta — Lynn Cederquist, Debbie Weaver and Stacy Alvarez — attended the event, not only to support women in Rotary, but to help raise money to End Polio on this planet.

Also in attendance were four young members of the Santa Barbara Rotaract Club. President Sarah Demchuk is leading her club of young professional men and women ages 18 to 35 who share a code of ethics "Service Above Self" and are eager to make a difference through their dedication and contributions, locally and internationally.

"We are here to make a difference," Demchuk said.

They meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the banquet room at Casablanca. For more information, contact Demchuk at [email protected].

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

