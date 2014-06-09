Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Honors Barbara Klein with Her Second Paul Harris Fellow Award

The board of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime presented past club president (2007-08) Barbara Klein with her second prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award as a tribute to her demonstration of shared purpose with the objectives of the Rotary Foundation (Service Above Self).

Rotary International has more than 1.2 million members worldwide.

Rotarian David Gore made the presentation on May 27 at the club's weekly meeting held at the Frog Bar.

Klein has been a member of the club since 1999. During her tenure with the club, she has served in many board positions, as well as serving as past chair of the Goleta Fireworks Festival and the Goleta Teen of the Year Community Scholarship Award Program.

Pursuant to Klein’s presidency, the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime earned its first “Best Small Club Award” from Rotary District 5240 comprised of more than 70 Rotary clubs.

Invited guests to the meeting included Goleta Teen of the Year Madeline Matthys and her fellow finalists, Anmole Ahdi, Dayne Gardiner, Cole Kurth, Colleen Murphy, Adrian Rodriguez and Adrianna Wallis (absent). Also present were Patricia McFarland, Larry Crandell, Eric Onnen and Bill Macfadyen, all of whom were involved in this year’s teen program as emcees, judges or committee members.

Other guests included Dos Pueblos High School students Angela Penza and Ethan Brier for completing the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

Klein has been a Rotarian for over 15 years. She is the founder of 401kEssentials.com and president of Accrued Benefit Administrators Inc. in Santa Barbara. Klein has 35 years of experience in the retirement plan industry as an administrator, educator, speaker and author.

She has just finished writing her first book, 401(k) Essentials for the HR Professional. She is credentialed by the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries.

Congratulations to Barbara Klein as a Paul Harris Fellow +1!

