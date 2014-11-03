Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Honors Mark Linehan with Paul Harris Fellow Award

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime presented Mark Linehan with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award as a tribute to his demonstration of shared purpose with the objectives of the Rotary Foundation (Service Above Self).

Rotary International has more than 1.2 million members worldwide.

Club president Clara van Meeuwen along with club treasurer Michael Gartzke made the presentation on Oct. 28 at their weekly meeting held at the Frog Bar.

Linehan’s service above self has been demonstrated to our local community faithfully. The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime will be forever thankful for his commitment to the annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival. He supports and contributes to the event many ways — safety, location, time and funds. Without his support, our community would not be able to enjoy this beloved patriotic celebratory event each year.

Congratulations to Linehan and his contributions to our community!

Click here for information about the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, or contact van Meeuwen at [email protected] or 805.685.3458.

— Barbara Klein represents the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.