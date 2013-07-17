Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Welcomes New President Emma Torres

By Scott Phillips for Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime | July 17, 2013 | 12:17 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime held its “Step Down” dinner party on July 9 at Marmalade Cafe.

President Hans Dahlin handed over the gavel to new Rotary President Emma Torres for the year 2013-14.

It was an evening well attended by Rotary members, families and friends. Several Rotarians took turns honoring Dahlin as he stepped down from his role as president.

As the new president, Torres will preside over the meetings and lead the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime for the following year.

Meetings are held at 11:44 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Torres welcomes men and women who would like to become involved in community service to visit the Rotary meetings.

Other officers for the 2013-14 year include Clara Van Meeuwen, president-elect and club service director; Reyne Stapelmann, secretary; Michael Gartzke, treasurer; Larry Brown, foundation chair; Christine Le Bon, community service director; Barbara Tzur, international service director; Paul Cowen, vocational service director; Sunanda Bhargava, new generations service director; and Patricia Fabing, public relations.

For more information, email Torres at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and membership chair Steve Jones at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Scott Phillips represents the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 