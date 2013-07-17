Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Welcomes New President Emma Torres

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime held its “Step Down” dinner party on July 9 at Marmalade Cafe.

President Hans Dahlin handed over the gavel to new Rotary President Emma Torres for the year 2013-14.

It was an evening well attended by Rotary members, families and friends. Several Rotarians took turns honoring Dahlin as he stepped down from his role as president.

As the new president, Torres will preside over the meetings and lead the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime for the following year.

Meetings are held at 11:44 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Torres welcomes men and women who would like to become involved in community service to visit the Rotary meetings.

Other officers for the 2013-14 year include Clara Van Meeuwen, president-elect and club service director; Reyne Stapelmann, secretary; Michael Gartzke, treasurer; Larry Brown, foundation chair; Christine Le Bon, community service director; Barbara Tzur, international service director; Paul Cowen, vocational service director; Sunanda Bhargava, new generations service director; and Patricia Fabing, public relations.

For more information, email Torres at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and membership chair Steve Jones at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Scott Phillips represents the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.