Rotary Club of Goleta Members Earn President’s Award for Service

Paul Clayton, outgoing president of Rotary Club of Goleta, presented four members with the President’s Award for Service for the past year at his ‘Step-Down Party.”

» Martin Senn — As the outgoing past president, Senn sat on the board and gave a steady hand in the direction of the club, ensuring the succession planning was in place, etc. He also organized and helped run the Christmas Poinsettia Fundraiser, which enabled greater giving to the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

Senn was one of two members who went on an International Service event to Morelia, where the club partnered with SEE International to give sight back to more than 125 people via cataract surgeries. In addition, he received the Paul Harris award for his contributions to the Rotary Foundation.

» Sally Arnold — Arnold stepped in and took over the secretary position for the club. She made sure all reports were made to Rotary International on time, one of which was the club’s 100 percent attendance record. As a CPA she also ensured its tax documents were prepared and correct; she ordered all the Paul Harris awards, pins and certificates for new members; and she actively participated in all the club board meetings, taking the minutes and giving great direction when needed.

» Robert Cooney — Cooney was recognized for his dedication to club service — not only did he participate heavily in almost all our monthly community service events, he also helped organize the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County harvests this year and last year, and for the past four years he has helped organize and setup all the meetings for the club to make sure everything ran smoothly for the program speakers.

» Brooke Armstrong — Armstrong served tirelessly as treasurer for multiple years, making sure the club is financially sound and advising on the amount of giving funds available for local and international service events. He has also actively participated in all the board meetings for the club and has been one of the most active participants in the monthly community service events.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. If you would like to become more involved in your community and meet some really nice men and women, we invite you to visit our bimonthly meetings to enjoy camaraderie, good food and interesting meetings. For more information, email Michael Pitts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair David Dart .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.