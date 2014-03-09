Rotary Club of Goleta Assists Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara with End Polio Now Fundraiser

Two members of the Rotary Club of Goleta, Debbie Weaver and Lynn Cederquist, supported the Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara at Rotaract’s recent fundraiser at Killer B’s restaurant to help End Polio Now.

Rotaract is a humanitarian organization for young professionals between the ages of 18 and 35. Rotaract clubs are dedicated to contributing to local and international charity work. Their efforts are not only financial but laborious for the task at hand. They are a true nonprofit organization. Volunteers donate their time and energy to eliminate any type of overhead, allowing all proceeds to be contributed to worthy causes. They are here in our community to make a difference.

Rotaract clubs are located all around the world. Each club is an independent organization within the Rotary International family. The president of the Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara is Sarah Demchuk, who is part of the core restart group and an assistant manager at Montecito Bank & Trust’s downtown Santa Barbara branch. Click here for more information about the Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact club president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.