Rotary Club of Goleta Supports San Marcos Interact Club, Autism Treatment Fund

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and program chair Dick Temple introduced and welcomed San Marcos High School Interact Club president Laurel Mead and Oliver Piltch, founder and president of the Autism Treatment Fund at the school.

Piltch, a San Marcos junior, gave an informative presentation about the Autism Treatment Fund, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to support treatment of autism through financial assistance.

The Autism Treatment Fund was started in June by Piltch with the purpose of returning treatment to 90 percent of autistic youth who lost treatment at local autism centers. His goal is to raise $60,000 in order to completely give back treatment to the autistic community of Santa Barbara.

The Rotary Club of Goleta was very supportive to helping Piltch achieve his goal of raising the funds that will help the Autism Treatment Fund in our community. Mead and Piltch are two very active students at San Marcos High School and role models for the youth in our community.

The Rotary Club of Goleta was happy to support the Interact Club of SMHS and to encourage their continued commitment of "Service Above Self."

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.