Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Supports San Marcos Interact Club, Autism Treatment Fund

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | December 12, 2013 | 9:41 a.m.

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and program chair Dick Temple introduced and welcomed San Marcos High School Interact Club president Laurel Mead and Oliver Piltch, founder and president of the Autism Treatment Fund at the school.

Piltch, a San Marcos junior, gave an informative presentation about the Autism Treatment Fund, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to support treatment of autism through financial assistance.

The Autism Treatment Fund was started in June by Piltch with the purpose of returning treatment to 90 percent of autistic youth who lost treatment at local autism centers. His goal is to raise $60,000 in order to completely give back treatment to the autistic community of Santa Barbara.

The Rotary Club of Goleta was very supportive to helping Piltch achieve his goal of raising the funds that will help the Autism Treatment Fund in our community. Mead and Piltch are two very active students at San Marcos High School and role models for the youth in our community.

The Rotary Club of Goleta was happy to support the Interact Club of SMHS and to encourage their continued commitment of "Service Above Self."

Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary International is invited to attend the Goleta club's bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Glen Anne Golf Club's Frog Bar & Grill.

For more information, email Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

Click here for more information about the club. Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 