Rotary Club of Goleta Makes Donation to Dos Pueblos Cheerleader Program

Rotary Club of Goleta program chairman Dick Temple introduced Kristie Plourd, proud mother of Annie Plourd, a member of the cheerleading team at Dos Pueblos High School, at the club's last meeting held at the Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant.

Kristie Plourd explained how times have changed due to new mandates in transportation and availability of uniforms for the cheerleaders. It is now up to the students to raise the funds that enable them to travel to school events, keeping the school spirit high at various activities throughout the year.

The cheer team has grown to include more and more students with visions of becoming our future leaders. The team is a group of hardworking dedicated teenagers, and Annie Plourd explained how their average workout after school can be more than a two-hour practice every day.

She told the Rotary members they work hard because they strive to be the best they can be, not only at Dos Pueblos High School but on a national level competing with other high schools. The cheerleaders gave the Rotary Club a sample of their highly skilled talented and spirited routine.

The Rotary Club donated more than $600 to the program. Three cheers for the students who work so hard to be the spirited leaders of tomorrow.

The Rotary Club of Goleta supports the community in a variety of ways, and if you would be interested in learning more about Rotary International, please contact club president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at the Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant at the Glenn Anne Golf Club. Enjoy dinner meetings with interesting programs and camaraderie with men and women interested in making this a better world.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.