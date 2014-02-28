Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Supports MathCounts Competition for Students

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | February 28, 2014 | 1:08 p.m.

Two members of the Rotary Club of Goleta, Pat O'Malley and Lynn Cederquist, participated in this year's MathCounts competition for young students, by helping to score students tests at the annual contest.

Last Sunday was the first leg of the local chapter of CSPE (California Society of Professional Engineering) Competition for students, called The Sprint Round.

The math competition is called MathCounts and was established more than 30 years ago. The founding sponsors are the National Society of Professional Engineers, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the CNA Foundation.

Schools from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito, including home-schooled students, traveled early last Sunday morning to Santa Paula to compete in teams and individually against other schools in the Tri-Counties. This was the first round of competition, and winners will move on until the finals, which take place in Washington, D.C.

It was an exciting morning watching groups of young students problem solving in teams and individually. The finalists sat up on stage, at a small table with a bell to ring when they had the answer. The auditorium filled with students who cheered for the contestants.

The Rotary Club of Goleta supports our community, and congratulates the math students who competed in this year's MathCounts.

The first-place school was Sycamore Canyon. The second-place school was Media Creek, and the third-place school was La Colina. Congratulations to all the enthusiastic math teachers in our schools who make math exciting for our students.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, on the second and fourth Tuesdays. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta. Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

