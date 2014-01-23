Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:18 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Supports SEE International, Will Send Members to Mexico with Supplies

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | January 23, 2014 | 7:44 a.m.

Rotary Club of Goleta international chairwoman Stacy Alvarez recently presented a check to Luis Perez and Catherine Lamorena, representatives from SEE International, who are involved in this year's cataract surgery program in Morelia, Mexico.

The Rotary Club of Goleta coordinates its efforts with its sister club, the Morelia Camelinas Rotary Club.

Four members from the Rotary Club of Goleta will be traveling as volunteers: Past President Martin Senn and his wife, Sus; Past President Pat O'Malley, Paul Harris Award member Debbie Weaver; and Lynn Cederquist, publicity chairwoman. They will transport the surgical equipment to Morelia in the State of Michoacan on Feb. 7-15.

The all-woman Camelinas Rotary Club in Morelia works all year collecting patient information prior to the arrival of the Rotary Club of Goleta volunteers. Surgeries will begin early in the morning and last to early evening during this week. Doctors, nurses and volunteers are busy helping to complete as many cataract surgeries in this short period. It is a time of complete gratefulness for all involved.

Rotary's motto is "Service Above Self," and this is just one of the many ways Rotary International members serve the world. With the help from SEE International, the Rotary Club of Goleta and its sister club Morelia Camelinas, the poor who were once blinded by cataracts will again be able to see.

If you would like to visit the Rotary Club of Goleta, you would be most welcome. The club meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club in the Frog Bar & Grill from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for dinner meetings with interesting programs. Meet men and women who are dedicated to helping make our community, locally and internationally, a better place to live.

Contact club President Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Click here for more information about the club. Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

