Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New Member John Holland

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and membership chairman David Dart recently congratulated and welcomed new member John Holland.

Holland learned about the Rotary motto "Service Above Self" from his father, who was a longtime Rotarian. Holland was sponsored by his friend and fellow Rotarian Don Galloway.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is looking forward to Holland's contributions and participation in our community and future International programs.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, on the second and fourth Tuesdays. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact Pitts at [email protected] or Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

The next big club project is the planning the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Event, and that is only four months away.

The two clubs of Goleta, the Rotary Club of Goleta along with the Rotary Noon Club of Goleta, are now in the process of planning the event, held at Girsh Park. This is going to be an old-fashioned family Fourth of July with pie- and watermelon-eating contests, team three-legged races, a potato race, a hula hoop contest and a water balloon team toss, just to name a few of the fun activities for the whole family.

Mark your calendar and plan to bring the whole family to the Rotary Fourth of July Fireworks and enjoy an old-fashioned family Fourth of July. Meet Holland and other Rotary members who will be volunteering to make this a great day for all.

Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta. Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.