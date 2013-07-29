Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:31 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New Member Thomas Schultz

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | July 29, 2013 | 8:17 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta welcomes Thomas Schultz as its newest member.

He was sponsored by fellow Rotarian Stan Darrow and pined by new membership chair David Dart and past membership chair and current President-elect Francis Gilliland. President Mike Pitts presented Schultz with the Rotarian International Plaque, and he was congratulated by Rotary Gov. Jack McClenahan representing District 5240.

Schultz is a graduate of UCSB. He was born and raised in Berkeley by Jan and Ted Schultz. He has an older sister, Jill, who is a pharmacologist, and an older brother, Guy, a professional contractor and drummer.

With the support of his loving family, Schultz excelled in school and athletics. He entered UCSB in 2001 and finished with degrees in economics and religious studies as well as being part of the 2004-05 UCSB Club Lacrosse National Championship teams.

Schultz continues to live in Santa Barbara, working in finance with fellow Rotarian Stan Darrow at Hub International Insurance Services. He is the commercial lines account manager at Hub International.

When Schultz is not working or attending Rotary and community events, he is enjoying the arts, sports, and taking his dogs to the beach or hiking.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is fortunate to have Schultz as a member and welcomes him into District 5240 and Rotary International.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary International and enjoy the camaraderie of interesting men and women from all background and ages who are dedicated to making a difference in the world through “Service Above Self,” we welcome you to visit our bimonthly dinner meetings held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday nights in Goleta.

Please contact Pitts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Dart at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook. Follow the Rotary Club of Goleta on Twitter: @GoletaRotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

