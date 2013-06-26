Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New President Michael Pitts

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | June 26, 2013 | 11:47 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta held its “Step-Down” dinner party on Tuesday at the hilltop home of Rotary member hosts Don Galloway and wife Chris.

President Paul Clayton handed over the gavel to new Rotary President Michael Pitts for the year 2013-14.

It was an evening well attended by Rotary members, families and friends. Several past presidents — Martin Senn, Harold Schaff and John Illgen — took turns honoring and roasting Clayton as he stepped down from his role as president.

As the new president, Pitts will preside over the meetings and lead the Rotary Club of Goleta for the following year. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Pitts welcomes men and women who would like to become involved in community service to visit the Rotary meetings and to attend the biggest fundraising event of the year, the Fourth of July Fireworks Independence Celebration held at Girsh Park. Children younger than age 12 are free, and so are all the games, contest and crafts. Bring the family and enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July and meet your local Rotary members who are serving our community.

For more information, email Pitts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and membership chair David Dart at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 