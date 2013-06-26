Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New President Michael Pitts

The Rotary Club of Goleta held its “Step-Down” dinner party on Tuesday at the hilltop home of Rotary member hosts Don Galloway and wife Chris.

President Paul Clayton handed over the gavel to new Rotary President Michael Pitts for the year 2013-14.

It was an evening well attended by Rotary members, families and friends. Several past presidents — Martin Senn, Harold Schaff and John Illgen — took turns honoring and roasting Clayton as he stepped down from his role as president.

As the new president, Pitts will preside over the meetings and lead the Rotary Club of Goleta for the following year. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Pitts welcomes men and women who would like to become involved in community service to visit the Rotary meetings and to attend the biggest fundraising event of the year, the Fourth of July Fireworks Independence Celebration held at Girsh Park. Children younger than age 12 are free, and so are all the games, contest and crafts. Bring the family and enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July and meet your local Rotary members who are serving our community.

For more information, email Pitts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and membership chair David Dart at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.