Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes Past District Governor Deepa Willingham

Rotary Club of Goleta President Mike Pitts was honored to welcomed 5240 Past District Governor Deepa Willingham.

Deepa a retired administrative executive in the health-care industry, is a naturalized citizen of the United States, and was born and brought up in Calcutta, India, where she obtained her primary (under the stewardship of Mother Teresa) secondary and undergraduate educations, and her graduate degrees in the United States.

She is an active Rotarian and served as the district governor for Rotary District 5240 in 2010-11. She is the past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley, being named as the Rotarian of the Year during her year as president and being honored by many other humanitarian awards from the Rotary and non-Rotary world.

Deepa has participated in many local and international projects, built pisos (concrete floors) in Mexico, participated in National Polio Immunization Day in India, supported girls' education in the Philippines, escorted U.S. high school children for humanitarian educational trips to India; and continues to serve as a keynote speaker at many different venues, including the Rotary International Convention in Birmingham, England.

Deepa is the founder of of PACE Universal, a U.S. nonprofit organization spearheading literacy and holistic village rehabilitation programs. It is her aspiration to make the first PACE Learning Center be a model for poverty eradication.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday nights at the Frog Bar & Grill at Glenn Anne Golf Club.

For more information about Rotary International and become involved in serving your community locally and Internationally, please contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.