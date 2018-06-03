Rotary Club of Montecito Awards $5,000 in Grants to 10 Local Nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Montecito handed out $5,000 worth of checks to 10 local nonprofit organizations this month.

Each nonprofit, which was nominated by a Rotarian and chosen by the Montecito Rotary Foundation, received $500. The club collected the grant money last year, during Murray Ray’s presidency.

Ray — who, as the most recent past president, chairs the foundation grant committee — presented the awards at a luncheon at the beginning of November. Current president John Glanville was also present to congratulate grant recipients.

Lisa Brabo and Denise Hinkle accepted the check for the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara.

Joan Crossland said the Montecito Education Foundation will use its check to help pay for “large-ticket items” for the Montecito Union School District. The foundation has already bought the school district a new track, new computers and a baby grand piano.

Mike Stein came forward for the Montecito Trails Foundation, which has been maintaining equestrian, bike and walking trails around Montecito since the 1960s.

Michael Yamasaki accepted the check for the Montecito YMCA. The grant will help support the YMCA’s “Live Strong at the Y” program, which helps cancer survivors.

Penny Owens said Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will use its $500 to provide scholarships for winners of its annual student art show on March 6, the only student art show in the area that promotes environmental art, she said.

Hank Mitchel accepted the check for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Meriann Plamondon came forward for Santa Barbara Master Chorale. The chorale’s check will help the community-sponsored musical group give free concert tickets to students in kindergarten to 12th grade.

Judith Lugo from the Santa Barbara Police Activities League said the students will be thrilled to have a new mat in January thanks to the Rotary grant. The mat will allow the free after-school program to offer jiu-jitsu martial arts classes.

Colette Hadley accepted the check for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. The foundation will turn around and use the money to help a Santa Barbara High School senior pay for college, enabling higher education that might not be possible otherwise.

Sansum Clinic’s sponsoring Rotarian Larry Hammett accepted the clinic’s $500 check on its behalf.

The Montecito Rotary Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits twice a year. In addition to helping Rotary International’s world-wide philanthropy efforts, including stamping out polio, the Rotary Club of Montecito strives to benefit its local community through service projects and grants.

— Emily Parker represents the Rotary Club of Montecito.