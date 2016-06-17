Rotary Club of Montecito Gives $13,750 in Scholarships to SBCC Students

In partnership with the SBCC Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito is pleased to announce the gift of eleven $1,250 scholarships to deserving Santa Barbara City College students.

The Rotary Club has long prioritized education as a key area of focus, providing scholarships to ensure Santa Barbara’s local youth are able to maximize their potential.

“For more than 25 years, the Rotary Club of Montecito has provided scholarships for students in the Vocational and Technical Studies at Santa Barbara City College; the total amount of support provided during this time exceeds $100,000,” said Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Chair John Glanville.

“This year the club funded 11 scholarships for a total of $13,750. These scholarships cover a range of vocational endeavors including nursing, automotive, marine diving, cosmetology and theater arts,” he said. “The club membership believes in the mission of SBCC to educate and provide opportunity to students seeking worthwhile careers in a variety of vocational and technical fields.”

For many SBCC students, a scholarship can mean the difference between staying in school or having to give up on an education. When an SBCC student receives a scholarship, they are receiving a boost of confidence as well as financial support.

“We are so very grateful to the Rotary Club of Montecito for their long-standing support of SBCC’s career technical education students,” said SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green. “The focus on CTE puts a spotlight on one of the great strengths of our community’s college and the talented students who pursue these specialized skills. The generosity of the club and its members is remarkable.”

Congratulations to the 2015 Rotary Club of Montecito Scholarship recipients:

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Chris Carroll Memorial Scholarship: Ivette Fernandez, theater arts

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship: Mackenzie “Mac” Welby, journalism

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation President’s Leadership Scholarship: Michael Reynolds, computer network engineering

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Fenkner Family Scholarship: Vito Summa, nursing

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Nahra Scholarship: Dean Bertrand, business

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Buehler Family Scholarship: Jessica Murr, early childhood education

» Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation Berwick Family Scholarship: Skyler Lyon, nursing

» Rotary of Montecito Vocational and Career Technical Scholarships: Jose Alva, culinary arts; Sean Normandin, automotive technologies; Kerilyn Morales, radiography; Jonathan Ruhl, marine diving technologies

Working with the SBCC Foundation since 2007, the Rotary Club of Montecito continues to provide a growing number of scholarships to support students who show outstanding determination and drive to succeed and who are leaders within their discipline and the broader community.

As the vehicle through which individuals and organizations invest in the college, the SBCC Foundation was able to match the Rotary Club of Montecito’s interest in supporting scholarships with specific student need.

— Jessica Tade is the director of marketing and communications at the SBCC Foundation.