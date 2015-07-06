Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:34 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Rotary Club of Montecito Plays a Part in 20th Anniversary of Village 4th of July

Alicia St. John, center, chairwoman of the Village 4th of July event, with the Founding Fathers played by Rotary Club of Montectio members, from left, Conner Rehage (John Hancock), Marc Fleischman (Thomas Jefferson), Harlan Green (Benjamin Franklin) and John Glanville (John Adams). (Rotary Club of Montecito photo)
Alicia St. John, center, chairwoman of the Village 4th of July event, with the Founding Fathers played by Rotary Club of Montectio members, from left, Conner Rehage (John Hancock), Marc Fleischman (Thomas Jefferson), Harlan Green (Benjamin Franklin) and John Glanville (John Adams). (Rotary Club of Montecito photo)
By Alicia St. John for the Village 4th of July | July 6, 2015 | 3:56 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Montecito generously participated in the 20th anniversary of the Village 4th of July in Montecito.

Four Rotary members portrayed our Founding Fathers: Conner Rehage (John Hancock), president Marc Fleischman (Thomas Jefferson), Harlan Green (Benjamin Franklin) and John Glanville (John Adams). They re-enacted the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making history come alive for children attending the event.

About 3,000 people were in attendance, learning about Rotary Club and its service to the local community and the world.

Alicia St. John, chairwoman of the Village 4th of July, and new member of Rotary International, gave her heartfelt thanks to the men of Rotary for their devotion to Montecito's longstanding tradition of the Village 4th of July.

Also on loan from Santa Barbara's 76 Foundation were 50 Irish drummers, visiting from Dublin, Ireland, The Dublin All Stars Marching Band. Paul Lamberton, director of the Spirit of '76 Foundation, made the connection to St. John, creating an amazing cross-cultural opportunity. Gary Smith, the music director from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and singer for the Los Angeles Lakers, sang the national anthem. Rooster Siple's Dixie-land Jazz Band set the mood for Montecito's nostalgic parade and fete, that is the heart of Americana. The Village 4th of July could not have been more beautiful.

"Montecito's Village 4th of July gives our community, and especially Montecito's children, the opportunity to experience Independence Day the way it was, heart-warming, neighborly and patriotic," St. John said. "The event involves the whole community in a fun, local celebration that brings together our families and friends. The Village 4th of July is sponsored by the Montecito Association, the Montecito Community Foundation and sponsors like you."

— Alicia St. John is chairwoman of the 20th anniversary of the Village 4th of July.

