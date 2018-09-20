Rotary Club of Montecito to Present Spirit of Service Awards

The Rotary Club of Montecito will host its Spirit of Service Awards luncheon honoring three local residents who have given back to the community,

at noon Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

Ellie Chenoweth will receive a Spirit of Service award along with a college scholarship in recognition of her community service initiatives following the devastating Jan. 9 debris flow.

The second Spirit of Service award recipient is Ashlee Mayfield, a volunteer for the Montecito Trails Association.

John Abraham "Abe" Powell, founder of the Bucket Brigade, will receive the third Spirit of Service award.

The club also will announce a significant financial gift to the Montecito community, to accelerate some of the recovery efforts underway, and as a reminder of the Montecito Rotary Club's continued Spirit of Service to the community.

The cost for the plated lunch is $30 per person. For more information or tickets, visit SpiritofServiceAwards.com.

The Rotary Club of Montecito was founded in 1953, developing projects and delivering service to the local community and the world. For more information, visit MontecitoRotary.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for Rotary Club of Montecito.