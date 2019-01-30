Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Honors Roosevelt School Teacher Barbara Barr

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has recognized Roosevelt Elementary School teacher Barbara Barr for her outstanding work and significant contributions to public education. Barr, who teaches sixth grade, is in her 30th year of teaching at Roosevelt.

The first of such awards the Rotarians will give to area educators this academic year, the presentation to Barr was made Jan. 25.

Since 1986, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools each year. It awards a high school, junior high, elementary, and special education teacher with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on classroom needs.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long history of providing support for education in our community,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, whose office coordinates the recognition with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

“We thank them for their steadfast commitment to education. The support and recognition they provide teachers like Barbara are reflective of a community that truly prioritizes education,” Salcido said.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is pleased to partner with the Santa Barbara County Education Office in recognizing the efforts of remarkable teachers like Barbara,” said Matt Nehmer, chairman of the Teacher Recognition Committee of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

“Rotary of Santa Barbara and Rotary International value education and all teachers who are dedicated to the young people in our communities,” he said.

Barr, who is married to George Egbert, a teacher at San Marcos High School, attended Westmont College and Central Washington University.

Barr, who regards herself as a life-long learner, has also been recognized as the 2015 Santa Barbara County Distinguished Educator, and was awarded a Mentor Teacher Award from the Bialis Foundation at UCSB.

“I think it is important to keep learning and growing as an educator, and making connections with my students,” she said.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets for lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.

Recipients of the club’s Teacher Recognition Awards are made with the assistance of the Teacher Programs and Support department of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

— Tracey Beauchamp for Santa Barbara County Education Office.