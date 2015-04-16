Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Honors Adams School Essay Winners

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North held its annual meeting at Adams Elementary School on April 8. During the meeting it presented certificates and cash prizes to four winners of its 4-Way Test Essay contest, in which students prepare essays applying the core values of Rotary to their own lives.

The students submitted 38 essays, which were read and graded by three club members, led by director and past-president Blas Garza. The top four (there was a tie for third place) received certificates and pre-paid Visa cards as prizes.

First-place winner America Palacios Diaz received a $150 award and read her winning essay at the meeting. Samuel Gallardo received a second-place prize of $75, and co-third place finishers Valeria Avila and Sophia Thach each received a $25 gift card.

Also at the meeting the club presented a check for $140 to Adams School for the purchase of books for its library and presented the Adams Family Award to the Chavez-Chamu family, whose daughter, Allison, had reading difficulties in first grade. Her mother, dedicated to her daughter’s success, rearranged her work schedule so that she could take Allison to the library after school.

After the awards, Adams Principal Amy Alzina provided an update on progress at Adams during the past year and construction of the new library, expected to open in August. She then led a tour of the school grounds for the visiting Rotarians.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.