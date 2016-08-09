Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Installs Marti Correa de Garcia as 2016-17 President

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North is pleased to announce the installation of its 2016-2017 club president, Marti Correa de Garcia.

Garcia will serve as the club’s 57th president and has been a member of the club since 2013. She has served on the board of directors and has been an active participant in most of the club’s charitable events.

“I’m exciting to be leading an organization whose motto is ‘service above self’ and to have the assistance of a great board of directors,” she said.

Kim Bish had his traditional step-down dinner celebration June 24, 2016, and Garcia was installed July 6, 2016, as the new president.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North was chartered in 1959 and continues to serve the Santa Barbara Community and international arena by our dedicated members.

To learn more about the club and membership, visit www.rotaryclubsbnorth.org.

— Timothy Bigelow represents Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.