Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Starts Poinsettia Sale

Rotarian Amy Perkins, the poinsettia sale chairwoman, announces the 2014 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North's annual poinsettia sale.

This is the 23rd year that the club has sold poinsettias for the holiday season.

The proceeds of the sale support the club's charitable activities that include Adams Elementary School, sending two high school youth to Rotary's leadership camp and other youth oriented projects.

The sale runs through Nov. 25.

The poinsettias are available in 4.5-inch, 6.5-inch and 8-inch (nominal) sizes in four colors, red, white, pink and Monet (salmon colored). Flowers will be delivered free to customers from Goleta through Summerland Dec. 1-2.

Prices start at $55 for six 6.5-inch plants; colors may be individually specified in each order.

Click here for a fillable order form with complete details and prices. The form may be filled out online, printed and mailed or faxed in to the number on the form with payment details; orders may also be placed by calling Amy at 805.705.5194.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.