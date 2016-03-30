Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Plans Eighth Annual Blood Drive

In the spirit of giving back to the community, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is organizing its eighth annual blood drive, which will take place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2016, outside the beautiful Fess Parker: A Doubletree by Hilton Resort.

Gathering over 30 Rotarians, Fess Parker staff and local Santa Barbara residents willing to give back, the group hopes to reach its goal to help the many people in the United States in need of blood transfusions due to unfortunate incidents such as car accidents or medical issues.

As Rotarians, we believe that any form of giving back is valuable and invite the community to join us.

As the United Blood Services says, find the hero in you by donating blood to this worthy cause on April 29.

Appointments are recommended. For additional information, contact Nikki Ramirez at [email protected].

— Nikki Ramirez represents Downtown Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.