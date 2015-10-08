Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Presents Peter Jordano with Fellowship Award

Advice

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara honored Peter Jordano with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

Peter Jordano is the CEO and President of Jordano's Inc. and has led the company for more than 30 years.

Jordano's Inc. was founded in 1915 and is celebrating 100 years of service to the Santa Barbara community.

Today it is a multi-million dollar corporation employing more than 500 people throughout Santa Barbara County.

Jordano attended the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sept. 25, 2015, to accept the award and address the Club's membership with the history of the company and how it has continued to grow over the past century.

A Paul Harris Fellowship Award is given to recipients in recognition of their service in humanitarian projects and their work in the local community.

The Fellowship recognizes that a donation of $1,000 has been made to the Rotary International Foundation to be used in projects such as eradicating polio around the world, providing clean water and education to all and community projects to be completed in Santa Barbara County.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has been serving the local community since 1918 and is celebrating 97 years of service.

It is through partnerships with local residents, organizations, and companies such as Jordano's that rotarians have been able to make a positive impact for nearly 100 years.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort from 12–1:30 p.m. on Fridays.

— Chris Clemens is a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.