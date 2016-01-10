Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors La Cuesta High Students Eileen Ences, Daniel Reyes

Sports

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored La Cuesta Continuation High School students Eileen Ences and Daniel Reyes with the La Cuesta Students of the Month award for December 2015. The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement and who are nominated by their teachers.

“Daniel arrived as a junior and has taken school seriously,” shared La Cuesta teacher Kim Ortega. “He has worked his tail off and plans to return to Santa Barbara High School for his senior year.

“There is something special about Daniel. His compassion for others is extraordinary. He really cares about his fellow students and teachers.”

La Cuesta teacher Esther Flores recommended Ences for the award.

“Eileen is new to La Cuesta,” she said. “She is incredibly hard working and has earned all As. In addition to her schoolwork, she manages to work 40 hours per week. Eileen is ready to return to Santa Barbara High School to graduate.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is committed to supporting youth organizations and youth-serving programs in Santa Barbara County. Beginning in 1999, the club sponsored the Student of the Month program at El Puente Community School until the school closed in 2013.

This is the third year for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise’s Student of the Month program at La Cuesta High.

La Cuesta Continuation High School is a comprehensive alternative education program offering a variety of instructional options to meet the educational needs of students. Classes are kept small to allow interaction and an exchange of ideas between students and teachers and between students themselves.

As well as cooperative and collaborative classroom activities, each student’s individual educational needs are recognized and incorporated into the structured school day. The school is part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District and is led by Principal Elise Simmons and guidance counselor Sarah Lawrence.

Rotary is an international leadership organization. It’s made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. We meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships, and through that, we’re able to get things done in our local and worldwide communities.

Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need, and promotes peace.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985 and is a diverse group of 55 members. The club meets weekly at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, or call 805.884.6428.

— Karen Kawaguchi is public relations director of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.