Betsy Munroe Elected President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

Betsy Munroe has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for 2013-14.

A Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and member since 2007, Munroe has previously served as chair of the membership and public relations committees, secretary and board member of the foundation, and has served on various committees.

A Massachusetts native, Munroe earned a bachelor’s degree from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass. After working in the business arena for many years for the Walt Disney Co., Callaway Golf and Addison-Wesley Publishing Co., Munroe switched careers and earned a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine at the Santa Barbara School of Oriental Medicine in 2005.

A licensed acupuncturist in the United States and a Reiki master and teacher, Munroe is semi-retired.

Munroe is or has been involved with the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, the League of Women Voters, the National Association of Women Business Owners, the Breast Cancer Resource Center, Women’s Economic Ventures, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and industry associations.

Supporting officers include Dana Goba, secretary/president-elect 2014-15; Sandra O’Meara and Darren Doi, treasurers; Bill Ringer, international service; Kimberly Coley, community service; Lucille Ramirez, new generations; Diana Cecala, club service; Tom Putnam, vocational service; Gillian Amery and Claude Saks, membership; Amy Clemens, public relations; Fred Gaeden, foundation officer; and David Velarde, vice president.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Click here for more information about the club.

— Betsy Munroe is president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.