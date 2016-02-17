Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:03 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Gives Back One Smile at a Time With Free Dental Day

A young girl practices proper brushing techniques on puppets during Free Dental Day. Click to view larger
A young girl practices proper brushing techniques on puppets during Free Dental Day. (Sandy Grasso-Boyd / Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise photo)
By Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | February 17, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise partnered with the Eastside Family Dental Clinic (operated by the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics) to sponsor Free Dental Day, which involved free oral health treatment services for individuals who cannot afford to pay for major dental work.

Root canals and other major dental work performed on 54 low-income children and adults. X-rays, cleanings and diagnostic dental needs were held prior to the dental day.

Domenic M. Caluori, D.M.D., chief dental officer at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic, stated, “It was a successful day! Thank you for allowing us to help the community.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise provided funding for dental staff for the day and Rotarian volunteers provided oral care education and prevention.

Brushing and flossing techniques were demonstrated using puppets before patients practiced themselves.

Dental care is one of the greatest areas of need in the Santa Barbara community. There is less access and ability to get appointments for dental care than physical health care.

Santa Barbara County has one practicing dentist for every 1,463 residents. Dental care options for low-income residents are very limited. Most low-income individuals in need of dental care go without until there is a crisis or extreme pain that requires treatment.

Support for Free Dental Day was provided by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation and a grant from Rotary International District 5240.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has been providing funding and volunteers for Free Dental Day since 2012.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders.

It meets regularly so that members can get to know each other, form friendships and get things done locally and worldwide. 

Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need and promotes peace.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985 and includes a diverse group of 55 members. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club.  

For more information, call 805.884.6428.

Karen Kawaguchi represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 