Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Gives Back One Smile at a Time With Free Dental Day

On Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise partnered with the Eastside Family Dental Clinic (operated by the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics) to sponsor Free Dental Day, which involved free oral health treatment services for individuals who cannot afford to pay for major dental work.

Root canals and other major dental work performed on 54 low-income children and adults. X-rays, cleanings and diagnostic dental needs were held prior to the dental day.

Domenic M. Caluori, D.M.D., chief dental officer at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic, stated, “It was a successful day! Thank you for allowing us to help the community.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise provided funding for dental staff for the day and Rotarian volunteers provided oral care education and prevention.

Brushing and flossing techniques were demonstrated using puppets before patients practiced themselves.

Dental care is one of the greatest areas of need in the Santa Barbara community. There is less access and ability to get appointments for dental care than physical health care.

Santa Barbara County has one practicing dentist for every 1,463 residents. Dental care options for low-income residents are very limited. Most low-income individuals in need of dental care go without until there is a crisis or extreme pain that requires treatment.

Support for Free Dental Day was provided by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation and a grant from Rotary International District 5240.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has been providing funding and volunteers for Free Dental Day since 2012.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders.

It meets regularly so that members can get to know each other, form friendships and get things done locally and worldwide.

Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need and promotes peace.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985 and includes a diverse group of 55 members. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club.

For more information, call 805.884.6428.

— Karen Kawaguchi represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.