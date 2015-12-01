Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors La Cuesta Students Diego Bello and Kate James

Advice

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored La Cuesta Continuation High School students Diego Bello and Kate James with the La Cuesta Students of the Month award for October 2015.

The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement and who are nominated by their teachers.

La Cuesta teacher David Delgadillo used a garden analogy when describing his work with his students: as a teacher, he plants the seed and nurtures it. While he cannot make the plant grow it will grow at different rates and often bears fruit.

“Diego came to La Cuesta unsure of himself but has applied himself and does very well now," Delgadillo said. "All the teachers appreciate his extra efforts.”

When accepting his award, Bello stated, “I did not know what I wanted to do when I first started. In the beginning I thought this is where all the bad kids go, but every single teacher was helpful and cared about me. Now I hope to study drawing and culinary arts at SBCC.”

For Kate James, Delgadillo said, “She keeps current on government and always asks great questions in class. She keeps me on my toes! It is outstanding to see a student get a sense for who they are.”

Upon receiving her award, James said, “I started last August and was planning not graduating high school but the teachers here are different. They support me academically and personally. Government is my favorite class. Mr. Delgadillo makes it fun to learn! He motivates me and I believe in myself. I hope to study journalism at UC Berkeley.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is committed to supporting youth organizations and youth-serving programs in Santa Barbara County.

Beginning in 1999, the club sponsored the Student of the Month program at El Puente Community School until the school closed in 2013. This is the third year for our Student of the Month program at La Cuesta Continuation High School.

La Cuesta Continuation High School is a comprehensive alternative education program offering a variety of instructional options to meet the educational needs of students.

Classes are kept small to allow interaction and an exchange of ideas between students and teachers and between students themselves.

As well as cooperative and collaborative classroom activities, each student’s individual educational needs are recognized and incorporated into the structured school day.

The school is part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District and is led by Elise Simmons, principal, and Sarah Lawrence, guidance counselor.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders.

The group meets regularly, providing grounds for members to form friendships, and through that, to get things done in local and worldwide communities.

Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. It also brings clean water and education to people in need and promotes peace.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985 and is a diverse group of 55 members. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club located at 1105 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.884.6428.

— Karen Kawaguchi is the public relations chair for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.