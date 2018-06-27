Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Seeks Amazing New Members

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is seeking amazing people who are interested in volunteering their time, building friendships and making a difference in the lives of others.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is hosting a prospective member mixer Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, located at 1105 Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The mixer will be an opportunity for amazing people to mingle with other amazing people over wine, light appetizers and friendly conversation. The dress code is business casual.

Reservations required. Send RSVPs to [email protected] or 805.884.6428 by Thursday, Feb. 18.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. It meets regularly to allow members to get to know each other, form friendships get things done in local and worldwide communities.

FAQ

Why is Santa Barbara Sunrise amazing?

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is an active club with engaging weekly speakers; social activities like Frisbee golf, hiking, bowling and bi-monthly happy hours; and community projects such as free dental clinics, free dictionaries for third grade students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Student of the Month Awards for at-risk youth at La Cuesta Continuation High School and hands-on improvement projects at the Boys and Girls Club Camp Whittier and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Centennial Picnic Area at Elings Park.

Internationally, the Club's projects include orphanage support in Mexico and clean water and medical clinic improvements in Nicaragua.

When does it meet?

Santa Barbara Sunrise meets weekly for breakfast arguably the best breakfast in town Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, located at 1103 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara.

(It’s not that early considering you probably roll out of bed for breakfast at around 7 a.m. anyway.)

Have more questions?

Come on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to learn more about the Rotary family. If you have an interest in being a part of this amazing group, please send an email to [email protected] or call 805.884.6428.

— Karen Y. Kawaguchi represents Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.