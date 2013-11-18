Sunrise Rotarians Mark 16 Years of Volunteer Work at United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Camp Whittier

This weekend, 30-plus members of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise contributed to their 16th annual Work Day at United Boys & Girls Clubs' Camp Whittier site.

Each year, Sunrise Rotarians volunteer their entire day and efforts to revamp this “hidden gem” of Santa Barbara County. This year, the Sunrise Rotarians volunteered not only one day, but their whole weekend to Camp Whittier’s enhancement.

Since 1997, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has committed a work day each year to help improve and maintain the Camp by painting, mending fences, irrigation/landscaping and other building projects. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was also instrumental in helping raise funds for purchase and installation of a walk-in freezer for Camp Whittier in 2011.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has taken Camp Whittier under their wing,” said Debi Hite, Camp Whittier director. “They are our guardian angels, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued support. Our hearts go out to the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary; we couldn’t have done it without them!”

Their support includes major undertaking that takes place each year, as Sunrise Rotarians work all day long to complete numerous much-needed projects including: installing new flooring in lodges; painting the exterior of cabins; landscaping; gardening; and fixing irrigation problems. Rotarians have landscaped cliff sides, garden areas. Roofs have been re-roofed, bridges rebuilt and a new amphitheater constructed.

“Our annual work day at Camp Whittier coincides with the Rotary Clubs mission to help youth in our community," said Tom Larsen, Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotarian. “Camp Whittier has experienced an incredible transformation, as it now looks like a pleasant place to send your kids, and its appearance gives the impression of care. Camp Whittier is a really beautiful place; it’s a gem.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs.