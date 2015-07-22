Kathleen Blake New President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara

Advice

Kathleen Blake will serve as the club president for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara during the 2015-16 Rotary year.

Blake has been a Rotary Club Member since 2007 and has volunteered on the Board of Directors since 2008, serving as president elect last year.

Blake has lived in the Santa Barbara community since 1994, and is currently a contract speech pathologist. She is a retired special education administrator of the Santa Barbara County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA).

In addition to Rotary, Blake has sung with both the Treble Clef Woman's Chorus and The Unity Choir, and she has played saxophone in the Prime Time Band and City College Band.

Blake says, "The main focus of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is to make our services to the community and international projects bigger, better and bolder while we club members enjoy equally our 'Service Above Self' and camaraderie."

Also elected for the 2015-2016 Rotary Year is Jim Stretchberry as the Club's President Elect.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets each Friday at noon at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

For more information visit www.santabarbararotary.com.

— Chris Clemens served as president of the Rotary Club from 2013–2014.