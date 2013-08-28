Rotary Club of Santa Maria Partners with Ampsurf on Operation Restoration

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria will partner with Ampsurf by providing and serving lunch to all of the participants and volunteers at Ampsurf’s Operation Restoration VIII on Saturday, Sept. 7 as part of a community service project.

The public is invited to show their support and join the participants by coming out at the south side of Pismo Pier from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7-8.

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria has also chosen Ampsurf as the beneficiary for its annual fundraiser on Nov. 2, “Spurs & Diamonds”. For more information on tickets to this event, please contact Lisa Long at 805.714.3294.

Ampsurf is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed to Promote, Inspire, Educate, and Rehabilitate (PIER) all people with disabilities and their families through the healing power of the ocean, adaptive surfing and other outdoor activities. This marks its eighth year of Operation Restoration, and the 11th year AmpSurf has been putting these events together.

One in five Americans struggle with a lifelong disability and nearly 2 million men and women have served our country in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are coming home looking for ways to feel whole again and to fit back in to normal life.

Whether they are an amputee, visually impaired, suffer from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), have quadriplegia, or suffer from a traumatic brain injury; whether they served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq or Afghanistan, or whether they are a child with autism or a young woman who has lost a limb to cancer, AmpSurf offers a unique program to bring the healing power of the ocean and adaptive surfing together for an experience that is both mentally and physically rehabilitating.

For 10 years, AmpSurf has been providing Learn to Surf clinics to serve those who need them. They have served hundreds of disabled veteran American heroes as well as disabled adults and children who probably never would have had this experience if it hadn’t been for their program.

The Rotary Club of Santa Maria thanks Ampsurf for its service to veterans and others with disabilities. It is proud to serve alongside them at the Operation Restoration event.

— Lisa Long represents the Rotary Club of Santa Maria.