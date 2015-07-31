Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Rotary Club Orchestrates Instrument Donations to Carpinteria Students

The Noon Rotarty Club of Carpinteria are donating musical instruments to give local students the opportunity to play in the district’s band programs. Click to view larger
The Noon Rotarty Club of Carpinteria are donating musical instruments to give local students the opportunity to play in the district’s band programs. ((Rotary Club of Carpinteria photo))
By Patricia Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | July 31, 2015 | 9:04 a.m.

According to past-President, Pat Kistler,  the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon has been fundraising to purchase new and used band instruments to keep the band programs going in the Carpinteria Unified School District.

The club are also accepting donations of used instruments.

The club has held a yearly talent showcase with the majority of the proceeds going to this cause.  However, this year the City of Carpinteria is celebrating its 50th Birthday, so the club has stepped up its efforts.  

“We are now involved in a ’50 Instruments Celebrating 50 Years’ drive to reach a 50 instrument goal by mid-September 2015,” remarks former club President Lin Graf, who is the current contact for the drive.

“Currently, we have 25 instruments and some cash to repair old instruments and/or purchase new instruments," he says.  

Graf states that among all the families living in the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta area, many unused instruments can be found in attics and garages. He remarks  that those instruments can be donated to the Rotary’s non-profit, and they will give a Carpinteria student an opportunity to learn to play music in the school’s band.  

Graf encourages anyone with a used instrument or with the willingness to give any amount of cash towards the drive, to contact him as soon as possible. Instruments will be picked up on request.  

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria will supply non-profit letters of acceptance.

Please call Lin Graf at 805.331.8515.

—Patricia Kistler is a past-president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 