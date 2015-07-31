Rotary Club Orchestrates Instrument Donations to Carpinteria Students

Advice

According to past-President, Pat Kistler, the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon has been fundraising to purchase new and used band instruments to keep the band programs going in the Carpinteria Unified School District.

The club are also accepting donations of used instruments.

The club has held a yearly talent showcase with the majority of the proceeds going to this cause. However, this year the City of Carpinteria is celebrating its 50th Birthday, so the club has stepped up its efforts.

“We are now involved in a ’50 Instruments Celebrating 50 Years’ drive to reach a 50 instrument goal by mid-September 2015,” remarks former club President Lin Graf, who is the current contact for the drive.

“Currently, we have 25 instruments and some cash to repair old instruments and/or purchase new instruments," he says.

Graf states that among all the families living in the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta area, many unused instruments can be found in attics and garages. He remarks that those instruments can be donated to the Rotary’s non-profit, and they will give a Carpinteria student an opportunity to learn to play music in the school’s band.

Graf encourages anyone with a used instrument or with the willingness to give any amount of cash towards the drive, to contact him as soon as possible. Instruments will be picked up on request.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria will supply non-profit letters of acceptance.

Please call Lin Graf at 805.331.8515.

—Patricia Kistler is a past-president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.