Rotary Club Recognizes Santa Barbara Junior High Special Education Teacher

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has recognized Santa Barbara Junior High School teacher Bob Thomas for his outstanding work and significant contributions to public education. It is the second of such awards the Rotarians will present to area educators this academic year.

Thomas teaches English language arts, mathematics, and life skills to seventh- and eighth-grade students. He is in his first year of teaching at Santa Barbara Junior High.

Since 1986, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools each year. It awards a high school, junior high, elementary, and special education teacher with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on classroom needs.

“Teachers like Mr. Thomas who are new to the teaching profession make a tremendous difference in the lives of students,” said County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido, whose office coordinates the recognition with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

“We appreciate the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for the support and recognition they provide to teachers. Recognitions like these are a reflection of our community that truly prioritizes education,” Salcido said.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is pleased to partner with the Santa Barbara County Education Office in recognizing the efforts of remarkable teachers like Bob,” said Matt Nehmer, chairman of the teacher recognition committee of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

“Rotary of Santa Barbara and Rotary International value education and all teachers who are dedicated to the young people in our communities,” Nehmer said.

Thomas attended Santa Barbara City College and National University, and has a doctorate of chiropractic from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Thomas said he believes every lesson plan should include plenty of laughter while demanding excellence from his students.

“I am always looking for ways of bringing the outside world into the classroom,” he said.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets for lunch, noon-1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Recipients of the club’s Teacher Recognition awards are made with the assistance of the Teacher Programs and Support Department of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

— Tracey Beauchamp for Santa Barbara County Education Office.