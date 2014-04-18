Castillos Named Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams School Family of Month

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Castillo family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for April, and at the April 2 club meeting they were honored.

The Castillo/Garibay family typifies the type of parent involvement that makes Adams a great school. Mom Lourdes Garibay, dad Fidel Castillo, fourth-grade student Natalie and first-grade student Karina all work hard to support Adams.

Lourdes volunteers in the classroom frequently and serves as the president of the school’s English Language Advocacy Committee (ELAC). She is also the Adams representative to the Santa Barbara Unified School District ELAC committee. Lourdes is also a board member of the Adams Parent Teacher Association and serves as the group bilingual representative. She has been instrumental in founding and sustaining the English language program at Adams and she has helped many parents improve their English skills.

Lourdes chaired Adams’ first Las Posadas holiday presentation and tamale feed, which celebrated the traditions and lessons of Las Posadas. This event also featured the food and festivities of the celebration and gave our students and all the participants a taste of the delicious traditional foods. Lourdes marshaled the efforts of many parents, grandparents and volunteers to provide tasty tamales, bunuelos and fruit for almost 600 students. Because of Lourdes and Fidel's vision and commitment, Las Posadas will likely become an annual tradition at Adams.

While both parents work full time at their separate jobs, both are highly committed to helping their children learn. Natalie, a fourth-grade student in Ms. Nelson's Montessori class, loves learning, and is very focused and well liked by her peers. Their youngest daughter, Karina, in Mr. Wheeler's first-grade class, was able to bypass kindergarten. Her success is due in large part to the commitment her parents made to read to and with her and Karina has as a result become an Adams “Top Scholar” student in her first grade classroom.

The Castillo family is committed, concerned and helpful, and a wonderful example of the great parent body at Adams.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.