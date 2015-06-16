Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:16 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival Back for Its 18th Year

The 18th annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park on the Fourth of July will include activities for the whole family.
The 18th annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park on the Fourth of July will include activities for the whole family. (Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival photo)
By Scott Phillips for the Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival | June 16, 2015 | 3:49 p.m.

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta are proud to invite the local community to their 18th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

The festivities will be held from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 and will include family friendly activities including food trucks and rock climbing on the UCSB Climbing Wall.

Thanks to local sponsorship from Deckers Brands, children under 12 years old will be admitted to the festivities for free. Adults are admitted for only $8 with all proceeds going to support local charities.

This celebration will be a fun-filled day for all ages with great food, fantastic entertainment, a variety of activities and a spectacular fireworks show. Entertainment will include live music by Area 51 and other artists. Former Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen will serve as emcee.

This year’s fireworks will also include a Goleta Fireworks Festival Raffle put on by the Goleta Rotary Clubs with a grand prize of $1,000 cash, major prizes including an Apple watch, a GoPro HERO4 camera and two $500 Fuel Depot gas cards, and runner-up prizes from local restaurants and car washes. Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be bought by contacting Clara Van Meeuwen at Camino Real Marketplace at 805.685.3458 or [email protected].

The Fireworks Festival is an annual charitable event hosted by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and the Rotary Club of Goleta. This event is organized and run solely by dedicated volunteers. All proceeds go to benefit the Goleta Rotary Clubs Foundation, which supports a variety of youth programs and community activities including Goleta Teen of the Year, Unite to Light, Los Prietos Boys Camp, community college scholarships, and youth and troop support.

This event is not underwritten by the local government, but rather it is a community service produced by volunteers from the Rotary Clubs of Goleta and the community. Donations and volunteers are still greatly appreciated. Click here for more information about how to get involved.

— Scott Phillips represents the Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 