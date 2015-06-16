Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival Back for Its 18th Year

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta are proud to invite the local community to their 18th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

The festivities will be held from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 and will include family friendly activities including food trucks and rock climbing on the UCSB Climbing Wall.

Thanks to local sponsorship from Deckers Brands, children under 12 years old will be admitted to the festivities for free. Adults are admitted for only $8 with all proceeds going to support local charities.

This celebration will be a fun-filled day for all ages with great food, fantastic entertainment, a variety of activities and a spectacular fireworks show. Entertainment will include live music by Area 51 and other artists. Former Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen will serve as emcee.

This year’s fireworks will also include a Goleta Fireworks Festival Raffle put on by the Goleta Rotary Clubs with a grand prize of $1,000 cash, major prizes including an Apple watch, a GoPro HERO4 camera and two $500 Fuel Depot gas cards, and runner-up prizes from local restaurants and car washes. Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be bought by contacting Clara Van Meeuwen at Camino Real Marketplace at 805.685.3458 or [email protected].

The Fireworks Festival is an annual charitable event hosted by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and the Rotary Club of Goleta. This event is organized and run solely by dedicated volunteers. All proceeds go to benefit the Goleta Rotary Clubs Foundation, which supports a variety of youth programs and community activities including Goleta Teen of the Year, Unite to Light, Los Prietos Boys Camp, community college scholarships, and youth and troop support.

This event is not underwritten by the local government, but rather it is a community service produced by volunteers from the Rotary Clubs of Goleta and the community. Donations and volunteers are still greatly appreciated. Click here for more information about how to get involved.

— Scott Phillips represents the Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.