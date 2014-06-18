Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fourth of July Fireworks Festival Returning for 17th Year

The Goleta Rotary Clubs are proud to invite the community to their 17th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

The festivities start at 4 p.m. Friday, July 4 and will include family-friendly activities such as watermelon- and pie-eating contests, John Deere cars, interactive games, a hula-hoop contest, jumpers and rock climbing.

Thanks to sponsorship from Deckers Outdoor Corp., children under 12 years old will be admitted to the festivities for free, and adult admission is only $6.

This celebration will be a fun-filled day for all ages with great food, fantastic entertainment, a variety of activities and a spectacular fireworks show! Entertainment will include Goleta resident Eric Onnen as emcee and live music by Bushwood and Area 51.

The Fireworks Festival is an annual charitable event hosted by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and the Rotary Club of Goleta. This event is organized and run solely by dedicated volunteers. All proceeds go to benefit the Goleta Rotary Club’s foundation, which supports a variety of youth programs and community activities, including Goleta Teen of the Year, Unite to Light, Los Prietos Boys Camp, community college scholarships, and youth and troop support.

This event is not underwritten by the local government, but rather it is a community service produced by volunteers from the Goleta Rotary Clubs and the community.

Donations and volunteers are still greatly appreciated.

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing the Goleta Rotary Clubs.