Rotary Clubs of Goleta Help Girsh Park Get Rolling with Annual Egg Hunt

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta were out in force as volunteers helping with this year’s Easter Egg Hunt for hundreds of children at Girsh Park. The soccer fields were covered with thousands of brightly colored plastic eggs that had been stuffed with chocolate surprises.

Families come out each year to watch the children’s laughing faces as they burst onto the field with their empty baskets, eager to collect as many eggs as they can find. Before and after the Egg Hunt, the children enjoyed taking pictures with the life-size Easter Bunny, jumping in bouncers, face painters, arts and crafts, and the accordion musical clown who made the children laugh with her many magic tricks.

This is a family event enjoyed by all age groups, and it was free for all, thanks to Girsh Park and The Rotary Clubs of Goleta.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs.

If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact club president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta. Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.