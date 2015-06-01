Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Clubs Wrap Up Mock Interviews at San Marcos High School

Rotarian volunteers conducting mock interviews at San Marcos High School included, from left, Chris Baxter of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise; Lori Clayton, San Marcos career advisor and Rotary partner; and Brian Rocha and John Hannah, both of the Rotary Club of Goleta.
Rotarian volunteers conducting mock interviews at San Marcos High School included, from left, Chris Baxter of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise; Lori Clayton, San Marcos career advisor and Rotary partner; and Brian Rocha and John Hannah, both of the Rotary Club of Goleta. (San Marcos High School photo)
By Lori Clayton for San Marcos High School | June 1, 2015 | 12:54 p.m.

Volunteers from both the Rotary Club of Goleta and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently stepped up to conduct the last mock job interviews of the school year at San Marcos High School, for seniors in Spring Econ classes.

This is a real world rite of passage for every senior at San Marcos, and these final 188 seniors proudly rose to the occasion, dressed in crisp interview suits and carrying polished resumes.

The Rotarians are always able and willing to equip students with essential life skills. Their motto, “Service Above Self” was clearly evident over the two-day event.

"One of Rotary International's areas of focus is education, and it is our clubs' pleasure to serve the youth of our local community in this area,” said Brian Rocha, president-elect for the Rotary Club of Goleta. “The ability to engage with teenagers through mock interviews allows the opportunity for them to learn real world, practical skills that are not taught in the traditional classroom."

— Lori Clayton is a career guidance advisor for San Marcos High School.

