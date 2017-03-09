Rotary Grant to Help Clinic in Sister City Puerto Vallarta

Rotary Club Santa Bárbara North joined with Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee on a grant of more than $5,000 Rotary Dedicated District Fund to provide two items of physical-therapy equipment to a regional nonprofit rehabilitation clinic in Puerto Vallarta.

The equipment will be used for physical therapy of children and adults to relieve pain and accelerate the self-healing process, getting the body back to a healthy pain-free state. More than 700 patients with limited resources will benefit from the therapy annually.

Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta have enjoyed an active Sister City relationship for more than 40 years and have twice been awarded national recognition as best overall sister city program for a city with a population 50,000 to 100,000.

The awards were presented in 2014 and 2016 at the annual Sister Cities International conference.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North was chartered in 1959 and continues to serve the Santa Barbara Community and international arena by our dedicated members. To learn more about the club and membership, visit www.rotaryclubsbnorth.org.

— Timothy Bigelow for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.