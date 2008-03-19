Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Rotary Helps El Puente School Sparkle and Shine

Sunrise Rotary, Rotaract volunteers paint a new vision for continuation school students.

 

By Diana Slais | March 19, 2008 | 12:57 p.m.

Twenty Rotarians with paintbrushes and rollers in hand worked all day to freshen up the campus at El Puente Community School.

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise members joined up with Santa Barbara Rotaract Club members, a dynamic group of professionals in their 20s and early 30s, to make a difference in honor of the recent Rotary World Community Service Work Day. Volunteers painted classrooms, the media room, reading room and hallways at El Puente, 430 E. Gutierrez St.

El Puente is an independent study program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office for students who are unable to function in a traditional setting. El Puente principal Celia Molina, who also jumped right in to help paint, fielded many positive comments from students when they returned about how great the school looked.

David Velarde and Joel Ungar organized the event.

Diana Slais is public relations chairwoman of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

