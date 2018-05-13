Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:24 am | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Rotary of Santa Barbara Marks Century of Service

Presentations included a look back at Santa Barbara history

By Chris Clemens for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | May 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

A special luncheon to celebrate the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s 100th year Anniversary was held on Friday May 4, 2018 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and advance goodwill and peace around the world.

Some 80 members and guests attended, including John Weiss, current Rotary District 5240 district governor from Morro Bay; Sandi Schwartz of Bakersfield, governor-elect; Rotary International President Ian Risley’s liaison, Wade Nomura, Past Rotary District 5240 district governor from Carpinteria; and other past presidents of the club.

Also attending was City Council member Jason Dominguez, who presented the club with a proclamation from the city of Santa Barbara to commemorate the event.

The club’s past-president, George Goodall, gave a presentation of some of the fun facts and notable events of the past 100 years. Goodall is a fourth-generation Californian and has been a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for 53 years.

Much of the history involved the events that made Santa Barbara what it is today. The founding members of the club were prominent members of Santa Barbara businesses. The club inauguration date as part of Rotary International was Jan. 1, 1918.

— Chris Clemens for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

 

