Rotary Rolls Out 7th Annual Bowling for Kids Benefit

{mosimage}

United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North are partnering on April 27 to raise funds for at-risk youth. Two hundred bowlers hope to help local youth score by raising more than $50,000 in the Seventh Annual Bowling for Kids benefit.

“This is a great time for a great cause," say Theresa and Derek Carlson, who are co-chairing the event. "You don’t have to be a bowler to have fun and make a difference!”

{mosimage}

All of the proceeds from the event will return to the local community. Half will go directly to the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County’s Westside Club for its after-school day care programs. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Charitable Foundation will distribute the remaining proceeds to nonprofit programs for at-risk youth.

Teams from the Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Club and our major sponsors — Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; Brown & Brown Insurance; 401K Plan Solutions; MarBorg Industries; McGowan-Guntermann; Mission Linen Supply; Wells Fargo; Westhoff, Cone & Holmstedt; and W.I.P. Communications — will take over Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real, from 10 a.m. until noon April 27 for this exciting event!

Sponsors and winning bowlers will be honored immediately after the tournament at noon. Each participant will receive lunch and be entered into a drawing for prizes that include whale watching, hotel stays, dinners at Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants and much more.

Enter to bowl (ticket/donation cost is $150 per person) or become an event sponsor by April 23 by calling Derek Carlson at 805.963.1852. Individual donations to support this event are also welcome and can be made to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 3293, Santa Barbara 93130.

Justin Redmond, an eldercare consultant at LivHOME, is a member of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.