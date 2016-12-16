Rotary Santa Barbara Awards Fellowship to Police Chief Lori Luhnow

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship to Police Chief Lori Luhnow in recognition of her nearly 30 years decades of outstanding law-enforcement service and her desire to bridge the gap between our local community and the Police Department.

Chief Luhnow spent 27 years with the San Diego Police Department and brings a contemporary policing philosophy and leadership style to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Her experience in a vibrant Southern California tourist community makes her especially suited for the Santa Barbara area. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is looking forward to supporting her efforts in our own community.

A Paul Harris Fellowship Award is given to recipients to honor their service in humanitarian projects and their work in the local community.

The fellowship recognizes that a donation of $1,000 has been made to the Rotary International Foundation to be used in projects such as eradicating polio worldwide, providing clean water and education to all, and community projects to be completed in Santa Barbara County.

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has been serving the local community since 1918. The club meets from noon-1:30 p.m. Fridays at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

— Chris Clemens for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.