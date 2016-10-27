Rotary’s October 2016 Adam’s Family Award Goes to Miguel Family

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family program recognizes and honors hard-working, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Miguel family is RCSBN’s Adams Family for October 2016.

Christina Miguel is a very active parent. Even with a full-time and several part-time jobs, she is ready to volunteer whenever and wherever help is needed.

She has managed countless bake sales, helped beautify the Montessori courtyards, brought in special bread for Day of the Dead, worked on La Postada, is a room parent, translates notes, chaperones field and camping trips, etc.

Miguel can always be counted on to help out with activities that benefit not only her daughter Arlene's Montessori classes but all the students at Adams.

One thing stands out about Miguel is the way she encourages other Hispanic families to get involved in their child's education. She actively recruits parents to come to ELAC and PTA meetings. She tells them it is their job as parents is to be involved.

Miguel is a big advocate for he importance of students to become English-proficient in elementary school.

Another thing the Miguel family does that is remarkable is their community involvement. If there is something special at the library, museum, college, or the Santa Barbar Mission, they are there. Miguel makes sure her daughter Arlene attends the educational and cultural events Santa Barbara has to offer.

Christina Miguel is a role model for other Adams School families. She values learning and education, and makes sure Arlene is doing her best. She values hard work, fortitude and is a helpful force in helping Adams students achieve success.

Miguel truly embodies the Rotary pledge to put "service above self."

— Timothy Bigelow for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.