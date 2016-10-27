Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Rotary’s October 2016 Adam’s Family Award Goes to Miguel Family

Parent Chistina Miguel is tireless community volunteer and education advocate

From left, Arlene Miguel, Adams Montessori sixth-grader; Christina Miguel, parent; Tom Jacobs, RCSBN community service chairman; and Adams Principal Amy Alzina.
From left, Arlene Miguel, Adams Montessori sixth-grader; Christina Miguel, parent; Tom Jacobs, RCSBN community service chairman; and Adams Principal Amy Alzina. (Fred Allen)
By Timothy Bigelow for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | October 27, 2016 | 12:54 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family program recognizes and honors hard-working, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Miguel family is RCSBN’s Adams Family for October 2016.

Christina Miguel is a very active parent. Even with a full-time and several part-time jobs, she is ready to volunteer whenever and wherever help is needed.

She has managed countless bake sales, helped beautify the Montessori courtyards, brought in special bread for Day of the Dead, worked on La Postada, is a room parent, translates notes, chaperones field and camping trips, etc.

Miguel can always be counted on to help out with activities that benefit not only her daughter Arlene's Montessori classes but all the students at Adams.

One thing stands out about Miguel is the way she encourages other Hispanic families to get involved in their child's education. She actively recruits parents to come to ELAC and PTA meetings. She tells them it is their job as parents is to be involved.

Miguel is a big advocate for he importance of students to become English-proficient in elementary school.

Another thing the Miguel family does that is remarkable is their community involvement. If there is something special at the library, museum, college, or the Santa Barbar Mission, they are there. Miguel makes sure her daughter Arlene attends the educational and cultural events Santa Barbara has to offer.

Christina Miguel is a role model for other Adams School families. She values learning and education, and makes sure Arlene is doing her best. She values hard work, fortitude and is a helpful force in helping Adams students achieve success.

Miguel truly embodies the Rotary pledge to put "service above self."

— Timothy Bigelow for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 