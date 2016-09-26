Round Table Luncheon: Bishop Diego, Carpinteria Fired Up for Rivalry Game

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

The first of the rivalry prep football games is Friday as Bishop Diego plays at Carpinteria.

The game stirs a lot of emotion in the community and excitement on the school campuses

“When we play Bishop, it’s our Spirit Week, they call it,” Carpinteria coach Ben Hallock said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café. “They have a theme for every day. This morning all these guys showed up in pajamas for school. I’m wearing mine, too, but nobody gets to see them,” he cracked.

“Everybody gets excited about about the Bishop-Carp game, the Little Big Game, the rivalry that it is,” Hallock continued. “It’s a great rivalry with a lot of good friendships on both sides. It’s amazing how many times guys end up crossing over. There are girlfriends from Bishop and boyfriends from Carp and the other way around. It’s kind of the Romeo and Juliet kind of thing, I guess, that goes on.”

The rivalry is a special moment for Bishop Diego football assistant Steve Robles. He played for Hallock at Bishop Diego.

“Besides it being a great game for all the kids, it’s a special time for me,” Robles said. "Coach Hallock is one of the biggest mentors in my life. He coached me in high school and I had the opportunity as a young coach to coach with him at Santa Barbara High School for three years. I learned a lot from him. To have him and coach (Tom) Crawford, another great mentor in my life, both of these gentlemen are great coaches. But besides being great coaches and teachers they’re great human beings… they’re great fathers, good husbands, grandfathers.”

Before Robles and Hallock spoke, Wade Nomura of Carpinteria told the student athletes to appreciate their coaches.

“Hopefully, some day you guys will be able to pay back and be coaches or boosters,” Nomura said. “Appreciate the coaches you have and be thankful for the great coaches you all have.”

Robles does to this day.

PREP FOOTBALL

Bishop Diego: Robles said the Cardinals (3-2) have run into the tough portion of their schedule. They go into this weekend’s rivalry game with Carpinteria after losses against St. Joseph and San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian.

The Cardinals suffered a 20-0 loss to Santa Fe Christian last Saturday night.

“Coach Crawford made it clear to the boys after the game that we just got to keep improving and we got to keep a positive attitude,” said Robles.

Robles said senior captains Mike Agnoli and Eddie Miranda are doing a great job. Agnoli is a senior tight end and defensive end. He’ll be taking more responsibility as a tight end after a knee injury to Will Goodwin

“He’s having a fantastic year so far. Mike’s a great leader; he’s always positive,” said Robles.

Miranda anchors the defensive line, Robles said. “You kind of miss him in the middle but he gets the job done.”

Carpinteria: Hallock said seniors Mike Garibay, Alfredo Zamarripa and Jacob Garside never leave the field. They play offense, defense and special teams.

Santa Barbara: The windy conditions last Friday threw off the passing game for the Dons, but it enabled them to work on their running attack in the 7-3 win over Royal.

“It changed our whole entire game plan,” coach JT Stone said of the wind. “It was difficult offensively for us but the one bright spot, like coach said, if you can run the football it makes all the difference in the world. We were actually able to do that.”

He cited the play of right tackle Danny Rivera and running back Brandon Pineda, who also played on defense against Royal.

The Dons face a tough opponent in Pacifica on Friday.

“I think with some of the guys we’re getting back, we’re starting to get healthy again and I think we’re going to go out there and be competitive and give them a good ball game,” said Stone.

Dos Pueblos: After outgaining San Luis Obispo 540 yards to 80, coach Nate Mendoza commended the defense “for putting on a great show out there. It’s easy to play offense when your defense is going so well.”

Blake Erwin played a huge role in the offensive production, rushing for 257 yards and four touchdowns. This from a guy who plays wide receiver and occasionally gets a few opportunities to run the ball.

“... with an illness he stepped right in,” Mendoza said. “He ran possessed. He was in my ear all game — ‘Coach, give me the ball… Coach, give me ball.’ He keeps running like that, we’ll keep giving him the ball.”

Mendoza said a big reason for DP’s success running the football goes to the blocking of 6-5 sophomore Angel Flores and center Joel Garcia, a standout from the wrestling team.

San Marcos: Coach Jason Fowle said the job offensive lineman Nick Pencek did on defense last week against Channel Islands has convinced him to make the senior a two-way player indefinitely.

Fowle said he feels like Bill Murray in the movie "Ground Hog's Day" because it's been a struggle for the football team to move forward.

"It's because there are still lessons to be learned," he said. "So we just have to relearn these lessons over and over again until we can improve and move forward."

The 0-5 Royals host Nordhoff in their homecoming game on Friday.

Laguna Blanca: The Owls are 3-1 going into Condor League play Saturday against Thacher. Coach Shane Lopes introduced juniors Alex Furukawa and Anton Homeniuk. He recruited Furukawa from the tennis team, “because our tennis courts are on the way to the practice field,” cracked Lopes. “He’s really shined for us.”

On Homeniuk, Lopes said he leads team in tackles and “is one of the reasons why our team has become increasingly more physical.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SBCC: Coach Craig Moropoulos expressed his pleasure in how his team is running the football. The Vaqueros (3-1) rushed for 318 yards in a 41-6 win at Compton.

“We continue to run the football and we’re running it well. We’re leading the state in rushing,” he said.

Moropoulos introduced two important players on his team, tight end Jake Ortale and linebacker Thomas Lash. He said the pair “are what you coach for. By far, bar none on our team the best attitude, best commitment, best loyalty, accountability and they’re both performing on the field.”

He said Ortale is being recruited by LSU, Lousiville, San Diego State, Fresno State, and UNLV. He was the student-athlete of year last year at SBCC.

Lash, a former standout at Bishop Diego, runs the defense for the Vaqueros.

SBCC is home Saturday for a 4 p.m. game against College of the Desert.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETE OF MONTH

Ryan Childress made an immediate impact with the soccer team. Childress, who recently joined Special Olympics of Santa Barbara, was all over the field in his first tournament.

“He was a rock star,” said Jerry Segal, coach of the soccer team, “scoring, moving around, great playmaker, lots of good passing, things like that.”

What's impressed Segal even more is Childress’ attitude in practice. “He’s just terrific. He’s terrific with all of his teammates, and we’re just thrilled to name him our athlete of the month.”

CROSS COUNTRY

San Marcos: The Royals girls won 3 of 4 grade divisions and took a second at the Dos Pueblos Invitational and the boys took a first and second place. The combined results gave them the Sweepstakes title, unseating perennial champion Long Beach Poly.

Coach Lawrence Stehmeier said senior captain Natalie McClure is hitting course records at almost every meet and freshman Madison Funk is making an immediate impact on the team. She is the fifth fastest runner on the varsity. “She’s tiny but floats across the ground,” said Stehmeier.

On the boys team, Jason Peterson and Jerry Swider both tied the school record on the DPI course at Shoreline Park. They are among three runners who have jockeyed back and forth for the No. 1 spot. Stehmeier said Jerry is the fourth and last Swider sibling to run for him.

Dos Pueblos: Coach Micks Purnell congratulated San Marcos for winning the sweepstakes titles at DP Invitational.

“It’s been a long time those trophies have stayed in town,” he said.

On the Chargers, Purnell said Christina Rice has made another leap in her performances. “She does everything right and she does it all cheerfully without any time of attention at all to it.”

He said Natalie Hawkins also has made a leap in her running as is No. 2 on the team. Emmi Wyttenbach is a sophomore who discovered last track season that she loves distance running. Purnell said Wyttenbach could be a difference maker in league.

For the boys, Purnell said Hunter Clark is very wise and poised runner. “He can play with any situation that comes up in any race.”

Freshman Joseph Pearlman has emerged as a key runner on the team. He’s been the No. 4 runner in the last two races.

Laguna Blanca: Coach David Silverander is excited to have a full varsity girls team of five runners for the first time in his five years as coach. He introduced two of his four newcomers: PC Abrego and Kai Nakamura. Nakamura ran a 19:55 three mile at the DP Invitational.

Carpinteria: The Warriors brought Caleb Classen, Bernardo Cordova, Emmelly Santillan and Kendra Meza. These runners hope to get Carpinteria back to CIF.

Sophomores Santillan and Meza came out from the girls soccer team and Cordova, a junior from the boys soccer team. Classen, a freshman, also competes in triathlons. He was the team’s top finisher in the first Tri-Valley League meet.

Bishop Diego: Athletic Director Dan Peeters, speaking for coach Tracy Eymann, recognized freshmen Andrew Johnson and Matt Helkey for their good attitude and hard work. Both ran PRs in their first league meet.

SOCCER

Westmont Men: Assistant coach Tovi Eliasen said the Warriors “are at a spot where I think we got some things figured out.” It showed last Saturday in a 5-0 win over San Diego Christian.

In the win, Yazi Hernandez scored his first goal. Hernandez is coming back after tearing his ACL two years ago and retearing it last year after four games.

“It was heartbreaking for him,” said Eliasen.

He worked with the Westmont training staff over the summer and has regained his form. He drew a penalty kick last Saturday and converted the spot-kick for his first college goal.

Westmont Women: The Warriors are ranked No. 3 in the NAIA with a record of 9-0-1. The team has scored 52 goals in 10 matches. Brooke Lillywhite has 14 goals to lead the team. The individual record is 29 by Sandra Asimos in 1985.

GIRLS TENNIS

Santa Barbara: Brooke Morison and Evan Kershner are the leaders of the team, said coach Sally Becker. “They’re a huge part of our team, helping our team come together as a whole”.

Dos Pueblos: Liz Frech has the Chargers rolling at 5-1 in her first year as head coach.

“Each time I coach my team I think about my dad’s wisdom,” he said. Her father is 103 years old.

She introduced two of her three team captains, senior Katie Yang and junior ZoeLee Park.

Yang brings lots of experience. She’s been a semifinalist or finalist in the league tournament since her freshman year. She won the league doubles title as a freshman.

Park brings “feisty energy and smiles” to the court, said Frech.

The Chargers have a big match on Tuesday, hosting defending league champion San Marcos. DP won the first meeting between the rivals.

Laguna Blanca: Coach Rob Cowell said freshman Katherine Monroy “is absolutely crushing it” at No. 1 singles. She is 16-0 for the season.

The Owls (5-2) play Santa Barbara High on Tuesday. The team, which is not in a league, needs to win 80 percent of its matches to qualify for the CIF playoffs.

Carpinteria: Jeanette Fantone and Athena Cuellar lead the Warriors (6-4). Cuellar, a senior, is a leader and a 4.0 student. Fantone is involved in several school activities, include a trombone player in the school band.

Bishop Diego: Coach Natalie Hapeman said Ellee Braniff and Taylor Woodward are the leaders of a young Cardinals squad. Hapeman said four players on the squad are new to the game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.