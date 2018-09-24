Round Table Press Luncheon: Westmont’s Dave Wolf Looks for Quiet Place to Plan for GSAC Battles

The Westmont men’s soccer team heads into Golden State Athletic Conference play this week after playing a challenging nonconference schedule that included four NAIA top-25 teams.

“You get all kinds of feedback on that kind of schedule, almost on a game-by-game basis,” coach Dave Wolf said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press conference at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. “College soccer is such a condensed season that you often don’t have the time to process the information you’re receiving from these tough matches.”

With an automatic NAIA National Tournament berth going to the GSAC regular season champion this season, the information Wolf extracts from playing the tough nonconference opponents is vital in preparing his team for conference play.

“I’ve been going off by myself, climbing a tree with my notebook, trying to get away from all my kids. I have too many of them,” Wolf cracked.

Hosted by the GSAC, the NAIA National Tournament will be held at the Great Park in Irvine.

“What we’ve told our guys is every conference game this year is carrying some added meaning because of that carrot that will be dangling out there for the regular season champion to achieve, Wolf said. “We’re anticipating every conference game to be like a final.”

The Warriors (4-2) open their GSAC campaign Thursday at home against William Jessup and host Menlo on Saturday.

In other soccer news, the Westmont women will take a 7-0-1 record and a No. 10 NAIA ranking into their GSAC opener against William Jessup on Thursday.

UCSB goalkeeping coach David Elias said of the men’s team: “We have players finally giving us what we expect out of them. Rodney (Michael) is one of them.”

Michael scored two goals in UCSB’s 3-1 win over UCLA last Saturday. the Gauchos are now 5-3 and host Gonzaga Tuesday night.

“It’s looking good. I’m very optimistic about conference play,” said Elias.

At SBCC, the men’s team is 5-1 and ranked third in the state and women are 4-2-1 and No. 5 in Southern California.

In football, SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos is dealing with a rash of injuries on his team— he lost his second quarterback to a knee injury — and a three-game losing streak.

While it’s been rough start to the season, Moropoulos has perspective.

“When you have a loss, you can take those real seriously and I do because I’m very passionate about my program,” he said. “But my father (Mike), who is a member of the Hall of Fame here and most of you know really well, lost his best friend this weekend, Bud Bottoms, a local sculptor.

“And when you lose a close friend like that, I realize it’s just a game and you better start enjoying it.”

Westmont cross country coach Russell Smelley said the theme for the team this year is: “If you want to be good, you must suffer. As General (George) Patton said: the body always wants to rest. The mind must command the body.

“We’re trying to have the will to command the body to do what it can do when it doesn’t feel like doing it. That’s suffering.

“We’ve had three good weeks of training after our last competition and I feel like the men’s team has finally captured that. The women are starting to suffer a little bit too.”

He added: “I’m excited about cross country. I think we’re going forward to some good things with a little suffering on the side, and a good meal afterwards.”

Here’s a rundown of the coaches’ comments on the athletes they brought to the luncheon:

SBCC Football

Moropoulos on freshman tackle Nathan Beverage: “Every day he’s upbeat, he’s positive. We talked about his family and some heartbreaks he’s had. I’m proud of him and I’m proud he’s a Vaquero. He’s continuing his legacy he started at Dos Pueblos High.”

On freshman tight end Colton Takis: “He was there at 6 in the morning (after the loss to Citrus) on Sunday and spent three hours with me watching film, figuring out what he needed to do to technically get better.”

Dos Pueblos Football

Coach Doug Caines on senior fullback Jayson Miranda. “We’re a physical smash-mouth football team and he is not what you’d consider a prototypical fullback. But he is pound for pound the strongest kid we have and he needs every ounce of that weightlifting because he doesn’t have a lot of pounds. He absolutely brings it and he has a pad level and a desire and a certain moxie for wanting to suffer a little bit to go kick out 250-, 260-pound defensive ends over, over and over again and come back and ask for more. He’s really a testament to who we are as a team.”

Caines on senior captain and two-way lineman Sunny Graybill: “He’s been the linchpin of the heart of this team, making sure that last year’s team was last year and this year’s team has its own story to write.”

Carpinteria Football

Coach Rick Candaele on defensive end Luke Callaway: “He’s a little more instinctual. He doesn’t listen to anything that I tell him and still makes play, which is kind of the idea.”

Candaele on defensive end Will Collins: “He’s very fundamental and is getting better. He’s going to be a prospect. He’s developing and he’s going to be a really good player. He is right now.”

Laguna Blanca Football

Coach Shane Lopes on Brian McClintock: “A polite young man, genuine and always willing to learn, and truly wants to become better in all aspects of him as an individual and as an athlete. He has to learn how to flip the switch. In our game last Friday, our back was to the wall and it was third-and-20 plus, and he flipped the switch and made a clutch reception that set us up for a conversion. It was great to see him step up in a new way.”

On Vincent Vestergaard: “Just because you put on a football uniform doesn’t make you a football player. This guy has become a football player sooner than anyone. His nickname is Thor, not only for his long hair but for his toughness and physique. He’s really been a warrior for us, competing on both sides of the ball.”

Dos Pueblos Girls Volleyball

Coach Megan O’Carroll on junior setter Mikayla Butzke: “She’s consistently getting double-doubles for us on assists and digs. So, not only is she helping our offense, she is huge for us on defense.”

O’Carroll on senior libero Alison Minnich: “They were looking for someone who is the heart and soul of that program and we were really, really excited to know that our Alison Minnich was one of the two recipients of that grant. We’re really proud of her.”

Minnich was awarded a $1,000 grant from the organizers of the Hard Driven Challenge Tournament in Clovis. The tournament presents two $1,000 grants to deserving seniors who embody the memory of a supporter of volleyball in Clovis.

San Marcos Girls Golf

Coach Sarah Ashton on junior Alex Minion: “I take Alex for granted every day, for sure. I assume she’s going to shoot a low score, I assume that she’s fine on her own and can take care of herself on the course. And I really appreciate that. I can let her be, let her do her own thing. She’s intensely focused, very competitive and that’s great when you’re playing an individual sport.

Ashton on Sofia Tasca: “She is one of our team leaders. Sofia has really taken on a mentoring role. She always has a positive attitude regardless how it’s going on the course. She can always reset and refocus and view each hole as new starting experience.”

San Marcos Cross Country

Coach Lawrence Stehmeier on Camille Lubach: “In the third meet, my first two runners were sick and she took over the No. 1 spot and did a great job at the Raider Invite.”

Stehmeier on Josh Anderson: “Josh is No. 7. I have a couple of freshmen that are extremely hungry and they bumped him around. He’s turned around and is fighting to get (that last varsity spot) back. We like to see that on the team.”

On Emma Plant: “This year she’s in that tough position, which is the No. 7 position, and there are three girls that are fighting to chase her down. To see her get knocked out of the top 7 and, to watch her attitude, instead of giving up she comes back and fights that much harder in practice and pushes that much more. She takes that pain and goes out and performs amazing at the next meet.”

On Matthew Reed: “This year he is focused on the running and having some great success on the team. We’re glad to have him out there. He also at the position on the JV where he’s pushing the varsity.”

Carpinteria Cross Country

Assistant coach Weldon Nomura on twins Savannah and Shaylah Alvarez: “They are our 1-2 runners. These guys are constantly giggling and laughing and keeping our spirits up . We feed off that. We really appreciate that they have that good senses of humor and positive spirit, but it’s not all fun and games for these girls. They produces on the field and they produce in practice every day.

“Savannah missed four weeks of training due to Bell’s Palsy (a type of facial paralysis). For her to come back and run like she is, it’s just amazing. She’s just chasing her sister down. They push each other. The Alvarez twins are fantastic to have.”

On Dexter Gordon: “Teachers love Dexter, coaches love Dexter, teammates love Dexter. He was voted captain by his peers, so I know he’s out there doing something right. I think a lot of it is leading by example. Dexter is as steady as a clock and shows up at every practice.”

On Victor Rinaldi: “Victor had his break-out race at the Raider Invitational. Victor would try to race every cross country race like a 400 or 800 and go out as fast as he can and hang on for as long as he can, and he would tend to fade a little bit. Friday, he put it together and it was really great to see that all of his hard work and the coaching coach Silva has been doing has paid off in big ways.”

Other Notes

The SBCC women’s water polo team is 11-0 and winners of 23 straight games going back to last season, when it won the State Championship.

The team will be the host for Cuesta’s Rabobank Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High.

UCSB assistant cross country coach Jenna Hinkle said the Gauchos are running well and head to Stanford to compete against some Pac-12 teams this weekend.

