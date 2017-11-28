Home Improvement Center Round Up Fundraiser Benefits Hospice

As Thanksgiving approaches, Hospice of Santa Barbara has much in which to be grateful.

The nonprofit is especially thankful for those who participated in a recent Round up Campaign, which raised funds for the programs and services Hospice of Santa Barbara provides for the community.

Since 1974, Hospice of Santa Barbara has provided compassionate care and programs to those suffering from serious illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Initially, the Round up Campaign started in August. Shoppers at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center had the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount.

However, the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center had to put the Hospice of Santa Barbara campaign on hold to focus on raising funds for those affected by natural disasters including victims of Hurricane Harvey and California’s wildfires.

Once that fundraiser ended, the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center picked up the Round up Campaign again and raised a grand total of $10,000.

“The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is a proud supporter of Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Gary Simpson, owner of the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center.

“I appreciate everyone that participated and am confident each dollar will help make a positive difference in our community,” he said.

“The programs and services of Hospice of Santa Barbara are brought to our patients and clients free of charge and it is because of the generosity of organizations like Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center that this can happen,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.